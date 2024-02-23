The Ambani household is gearing up for the wedding of their youngest scion, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Mechant. A grand pre-wedding celebration will occur at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar from March 1–3, 2024. The grand wedding will take place on July 12 in Mumbai. Ambani weddings are nothing short of a regal affair, from stunning venues adorned with intricate decor to star-studded guest lists that include Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities, global business tycoons, and political figures.

The list of international guests expected to attend the pre-wedding celebrations might leave everyone stunned. According to a report on ET, it includes Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Blackstone chairman Stephen Schwarzman, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Bank of America chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan, Qatar Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild, the king and queen of Bhutan, tech investor Yuri Milner and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, among others.

The Delhi High Court recently dismissed a request to stop a wedding at the Reliance Greens zoo, arguing by Rahul Narula, an animal lover, who claimed it would distress the zoo animals. The judges, Suresh Kumar Kait and Girish Kathpalia found the plea speculative but noted a High-Powered Committee would oversee the event to prevent animal mistreatment. The zoo, under development by Reliance Industries in Gujarat, spans 280 acres near its refinery, emphasizing animal rescue and rehabilitation. The company has planted over 10 million trees, including Asia's biggest mango orchard in the region. Anant has expanded this effort, creating a sanctuary for thousands of rescued animals, filled with flowers, fruits, and compassion.

The official invite for the event reads, "Over the past 25 years, we have built our fondest memories in Jamnagar, and it is the place closest to our hearts. We look forward to having you with us as we celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant's wedding festivities! Please save the date for a truly memorable weekend filled with cheer, delight, and adventure. We can't wait to welcome you to our home, Jamnagar, to celebrate our joy with you! Warmly, Nita & Mukesh Ambani."

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is leading the entire event and staff management. The pre-wedding celebration will have performances by Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Pritam, Hariharan, and others. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted in Jamnagar for the practice. Mukesh and Nita Ambani might perform too.

Approximately 1,200 guests are expected to attend the grand event. The wedding gift bags will include candles crafted exclusively by visually impaired artisans from Mahabaleshwar. The dedicated team at Sunrise Candles, led by founder Bhavesh Bhatia, is putting in tremendous effort to prepare these candles for inclusion in the wedding favours.