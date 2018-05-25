Race 3 has created the latest trend in Bollywood since the trailer of the film was released. Daisy Shah's introductory dialogue from the film "our business is our business, none of your business" has become the new viral joke. The trollers have been posting a lot of hilarious memes on social media.

Due to this, Race 3 started getting a negative light and to save this from happening, the stars of the film too became a part of their own joke turning the whole thing into a promotional strategy.

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez shared some videos of her playfully trolling Daisy Shah with the same dialogue. Salman Khan too was seen using the same dialogue in a video when a reporter asked him where he was going outside his home.

Now, it's Varun Dhawan doing the same thing. The director of the film, Remo D'Souza, posted a video of Varun on Instagram where the two can be seen having a serious conversation and suddenly get interrupted by someone to which Varun replies, "Our business is our business, none of your business."

Soon after he shared the video, the troller took their chance to attack. One user commented, "Overacting ki dukaan spotted."

Another one wrote, "How many videos you make, but that won't justify that it is a shitty dialogue and should have never been used in a movie...we expected much more from you..and here you are disappointing us."

Race 3 is set for release on June 15. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem.

