Salman Khan has shared the much-awaited Selfish song from Race 3, but it has received attention for all the wrong reasons. The song video is yet to be out, but the audio has been released on Gaana.com.

What makes the song interesting is the fact that the lyrics have been penned down by Salman himself. Also, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur has lent her voice to the track along with Atif Aslam.

While there were huge expectations from the song, the outcome has come out to be the complete opposite. Everything about the song including lyrics, music and Iulia's voice are being ridiculed on social media.

While some die-hard fans of Salman have praised the track, most others have already declared Selfish to be the worst song of the decade. Even Atif's soulful voice couldn't save it from becoming a disaster.

There are a series of reactions on social media that certainly won't amuse Salman or Iulia, but would be funny enough for most people. People are making fun of the use of certain English words like "baby" in the song.

Even many of Salman's fans themselves have been calling Selfish one of the worst songs ever made. Apart from the lyrics written by the superstar, it's Iulia who is being mostly mocked on social media for the song.

After songs like Hangover and Main Hoon Hero Tera, which were sung by Salman, fans were highly excited to experience the actor's skills as a songwriter. However, Selfish turned out to be an utter disappointment and is bad enough to make Salman not take up the task ever again.

Check some of the trolls making fun of the song Selfish from Race 3:

"Ek baar baby.. selfish hoke apne liyo jeeyo naa"

This lyrics is so so fucked up. The sudden use of English words, particularly "Baby" sounds so cringe worthy. Who wrote the song ? #selfish #Race3 — Liberated !! (@iNipunK) May 24, 2018

Yack!! Worst song of recent times. Bad lyrics, Horrible female voice ? #selfish — Sarib...? (@S_Aadeez) May 24, 2018

Even Dhinchak Pooja's selfie song is much better than Bhai's #Selfish song pic.twitter.com/8WCychmyBu — Manas (@not_dat_guy) May 24, 2018

Could not listen to the full audio....crap song.... #Selfish https://t.co/HdnUL3ILCh — Mysterious Boy (@mystery2k13) May 24, 2018

I m sorry bhai... Ap soch bhi nhi skta main apka itna Badaa fan hu... Badaa Bhai manta hu apko apna... Lekin mujhe ye selfish song bilkul pasand nhi aaya... — Paras Upadhyay (@ParasUpadhyay23) May 24, 2018

Just listened #Race3's #Selfish song and this is the first Atif Aslam track I didn't like at all. Salman Khan's weak lyrics doesn't suit his voice. In fact the lyrics is funny at some point. And for God sake, how can someone even give Lulia Vantur a chance to sing? Horrible voice — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) May 24, 2018

Looks like bhaii copied the lyrics of #Selfish song from the song my name is lakhan...

Aao ji,,,mere sang chalo ji,,share karo ji is quite similar to ae ji,, oo ji,,lo ji,, suno ji,, main hoon man mo ji!!!??? — Sanju will Rule...? (@AmitKum51485382) May 24, 2018

Kya Socha Tha Kya Nikla Yea #SelfishSong ??? — Being_Rahitt (@Rahitt12) May 24, 2018

Aao Truth and Dare khelte hain !!



But think thousand times before choosing Dare !!



Because you may have to listen to Selfish song in order to complete the dare ! — ρяαтєєк? (@PK_SRKzFanboy) May 24, 2018

after hearing to SELFISH song of RACE 3 pic.twitter.com/GniZfcWME7 — SHRUV KHANNA - APNA JAAN HAIN SHAHRUKH SIR (@subhamd88952938) May 24, 2018

Salman has said that he casually wrote the lines, but music director Vishal Mishra liked it and immediately decided to turn it into a song.

"While discussing the creative for the song, I penned down a few thoughts on paper in sync with the plot of the film, which is about the selfishness within the family. When the music director Vishal Mishra heard it, he got extremely excited and said he will come back with a tune for the same. I said, 'But this is a part of a conversation and not lyrics'. However, he insisted to use the thoughts as it is for the song. Everyone loved the thoughts and wanted it to be used for the song," Bollywoodlife quoted Salman as saying in a statement.

Nonetheless, fans seem to be wishing that Salman had never written those lines, and it was never turned into a song.