The much-anticipated Race 3, with an ensemble cast featuring veteran actors and some fresh faces, hit the theaters on June 15. The movie has turned into Salman Khan's biggest Eid release beating the box office records of his previous films like Dabangg, Bodyguard, EkThaTiger, Kick, BajrangiBhaijaan, Sultan and Tubelight.

Race 3 may have become the biggest opener of 2018 by collecting a massive Rs 29.17 crore on its opening day, but the movie has left the audience terribly disappointed, especially after all the hype that surrounded the Remo D'Souza directorial.

The third installment of Race franchise stars an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. But their poor performance made audience regret their decision of watching Race 3 in theatres instead of visiting a nearby eatery to satiate their appetite.

So what made Race 3 a disaster despite the massively successful opening day? Here are 5 things that went horribly wrong in the action flick.

Storyline

The Race franchise became popular among moviegoers for its intriguing storyline, with the many twists and turns keeping them hooked. The first two installments - Race and Race 2 lived up to the expectations which added to the hype surrounding Race 3. Advance booking for the tickets, that opened in India three days before the release, proved to be a huge success.

But the poorly written script led to Race 3 falling flat on the silver screen and didn't connect with the audience at all. Some even went on to say that the writer of the film was high on weed while writing the script. The lack of suspense made the movie quite predictable and didn't excite the fans even a bit.

Performances

They say that when you have a weak script in your hands, you overcome the limitations by delivering good performances on the big screen. But that didn't happen either. Salman Khan along with his co-stars didn't even try to push themselves to deliver a good performance while enacting the scenes.

We witnessed a complete silence in the movie theatre which is quite unlike for the audience of a Salman Khan movie. The entire cast of Race 3 may get nominated and win the prestigious Golden Kela Awards this year for giving worst performances of their careers.

Direction

Director duo Abbas-Mustan, who made the Race franchise quite exciting and thrilling, was replaced by Remo D'Souza who took over the reins for Race 3. Clearly, this was not a good idea. The choreographer turned director missed out on a huge opportunity to establish himself as a successful director in the industry.

The audience was not able to follow what was happening in the movie right from the opening scene until the end credits. The poor transitions of events, lack of flow, faulty narration and a blunt climax - it was all burnt to smoke leaving behind a bitter taste of all the wrong ingredients for a suspense thriller.

Dialogues

Sometimes you work so hard on something to make it into a masterpiece but end up creating the largest pile of mess imaginable. This seems to be the case with the dialogues for Race 3 as well. The unimaginably half-witted punchlines in this movie will make your ears bleed.

Music

Salman Khan moved from his comfort zone and tried his hand at penning the lyrics for songs in the movie. But looks like Bhai ended up taking the soul out of the music. Music plays an essential part in a commercially successful franchise when it comes to Bollywood. But looks like the choice of songs for Race 3 backfired.

There is no harm in having a song for every single occassion but if the placement goes wrong, the movie becomes unbearable for the audience to sit through it.

Ultimately, Race 3 has turned into the perfect example for the right way of doing things wrong.