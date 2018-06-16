Salman Khan's much-awaited movie Race 3, which opened to good response on the first day, has slowed down the collection of Veere Di Wedding and Parmanu at the domestic box office on Friday.

Veere Di Wedding and Parmanu released in the cinema halls across India on June 1 and May 25, respectively. Having made a good collection, both the movies earned decent profit shares to their distributors and entered the list of big hits of this summer. The word of mouth was expected to help them earn more in the coming day. But Race 3, which was released on June 15, came as a big roadblock.

Trade experts predicted that Race 3 would force Veere Di Wedding and Parmanu out of many cinema halls, where they made a decent collection in the previous weeks. The Salman Khan starrer would also eat away their collection, by becoming the first choice for many filmgoers across the country this week.

As predicted, Veere Di Wedding and Parmanu were forced to vacate from more than 50 percent of the cinema halls that they were holding the previous weeks. They also witnessed a decrease in the occupancy in the theatres this Friday. When compared to their last Thursday business. Both films saw 50 perent drop in their collection this Friday.

Veere Di Wedding has collected Rs 70 lakh net at the Indian box office on its third Friday and its 15-day total collection stands at Rs 77.83 crore net in the domestic market. It is likely to cross Rs 80 crore mark by this weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#VeereDiWedding takes a dip, with #Race3 dominating the market share... [Week 3] Fri 70 lakhs. Total: ₹ 77.83 cr. India biz."

On the other hand, Parmanu collected Rs 36 lakh at the Indian box office on its fourth Friday and its 22-day total collection to Rs 59.22 crore in the domestic market. It is expected to cross Rs 60 crore mark by this weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Parmanu gets eclipsed by #Race3 juggernaut... [Week 4] Fri 36 lakhs. Total: ₹ 59.22 cr. India biz.

However, Race 3 opened to big response and collected Rs 29.17 crore net at the Indian box office on the first day. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Race3 records a GIGANTIC START, despite pre-Eid making a dent in its business... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Fri ₹ 29.17 cr. India biz... With #Eid festivities commencing today [Sat], #Race3 is expected to post MASSIVE NUMBERS."