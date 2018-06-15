Veere Di Wedding has collected Rs 77.13 crore net at the Indian box office in two weeks, while Parmanu and Raazi minted Rs 58.86 crore and Rs 121.22 crore in 21 and 35 days, respectively.

Veere Di Wedding opened to good response and collected Rs 56.96 crore net at the Indian box office in the first week. The movie was expected to continue its dream in its second week as there was no new big-ticket releases. But the Shashanka Ghosh-directed film witnessed a steep decline of around 65 percent.

Veere Di Wedding has collected Rs 20.17 crore net at the Indian box office in the second week, taking its 14-day total collection to Rs 77.13 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#VeereDiWedding has a strong Week 2... North India circuits have performed extremely well... [Week 2] Fri 3.37 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 4.84 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.97 cr, Wed 1.85 cr, Thu 1.60 cr. Total: ₹ 77.13 cr. India biz."

Despite clashing with Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu remained strong and collected Rs 7.03 crore at the Indian box office in its third week, taking its total to Rs 58.86 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Parmanu maintains the grip in Week 3... Biz on weekdays in particular remained consistent... [Week 3] Fri 93 lakhs, Sat 1.52 cr, Sun 1.74 cr, Mon 77 lakhs, Tue 81 lakhs, Wed 64 lakhs, Thu 62 lakhs. Total: ₹ 58.86 cr. India biz."

Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal continued to fare well even in the fifth week and collected Rs 3.11 crore net. Its 35-day total collection stands at Rs 121.22 crore net. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Raazi is steady, despite limited screens/shows and constant flow of new releases... [Week 5] Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 80 lakhs, Sun 90 lakhs, Mon 32 lakhs, Tue 32 lakhs, Wed 32 lakhs, Thu 32 lakhs. Total: ₹ 121.22 cr. India biz."

Veere Di Wedding, Paramanu and Raazi are now facing a big roadblock in the form of Race 3, which hit over 4,200 screens across India on June 15. The Salman Khan starrer has not only forced them out of some cinema halls but is also likely to halt their dream run in this week. It should be seen how the three movies will perform at the ticket counters this week.