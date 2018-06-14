Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker are best buddies, but the two actresses also often have arguments. What is more interesting is the fact that they fight over Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Sonam revealed that she often fights with her Veere Di Wedding co-actress as she is a fan of Salman and Swara likes Shah Rukh more.

"I am a huge Salman fan whereas Swara is crazy about SRK. So we keep having these little fights between us," Sonam told DNA.

Sonam and Swara were in news during the release of Veere Di Wedding as the latter's masturbation scene had created a huge ruckus, and Sonam had supported on her.

The masturbation scene had triggered a debate after Swara had called it an "empowering" thing to show on screen. While some supported the actress' views, many others slammed her for comparing masturbation with women empowerment.

Nonetheless, Sonam, as usual, had stood by Swara's side, and had said that people troll her just because she puts forward her opinion.

"I think people just like to troll her because she has an opinion & a point of view and I guess that shows how much they love her because the other side of hate is always love, so Swara you have a lot of lovers," she had told a popular publication.

Apart from her views on the masturbation scene, Swara was also vehemently criticised for her "double standards" when she ridiculed Pakistan as a "failing state" after it banned Veere Di Wedding in the country, and on the other side, she had once called Pakistan as the "best country she ever visited".

Meanwhile, the teaser of Zero got released on June 14, and it got fans of both Shah Rukh, as well as Salman, excited. The teaser showed Salman having a cameo in the film, and his chemistry with SRK just won everyone's hearts.