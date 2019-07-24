Twitter

Director Puri Jagannadh, who is basking in the success of iSmart Shankar, is willing to let go of the bitter past with Chiranjeevi as he has offered to prepare a new script for the megastar in just five days.

iSmart Shankar has become a big hit by recovering its distributors' investments and huge benefit share for them in just six days. The Ram Pothineni starrer has not brought back the fallen glory but also got a new lease of life to Puri Jagannadh, who suffered a big setback with back-to-back flops. The director is now fully charged up and ready to bounce back.

Puri Jagannadh is one of the popular directors in the Telugu film industry. He has directed films with leading Tollywood actors including Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Ravi Teja, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Junior NTR, Gopichand, Nithiin and Ram Pothineni. But he has never worked with Chiranjeevi.

In fact, Puri Jagannadh had the opportunity to work with Chiranjeevi in two films. One of them titled Auto Johny was even launched as the 150th movie of the megastar, which marked the actor's comeback. But it was shelved after the actor did not like his script. Since then the director has been nursing his dream to direct Chiru. In a recent interview, he once again evinced his interest to work with the latter.

Talking about his wish to work with Chiranjeevi, Puri Jagannadh said that he has missed chances to direct Chiru at least on four to five occasions. "A couple of projects with Chiru even had their muhurtham ceremonies before being shelved. Even today, if Chiru calls me for a project, I'll finish the script in just 5 days and be ready to direct him," the director said.

However, Puri Jagannadh-Chiranjeevi's shelved film Auto Johny had created ripples in the media for various reasons in 2015. It was rumoured that Nayanthara and Anjali were roped in to play the female leads and Amitabh Bachchan, who is very close to Chiru and Puri, had promised to play a role.

Auto Johny had also courted controversy after scriptwriter Vasu Dev Varma made plagiarism charges against its makers. Vasu had said that he had written the story for Krishnam Raju's Okka Adugu and then gave it to writer Gopi Mohan to spice up its entertainment quotient. But BSV Ravi learned about the story from Gopi and used the main plot for the film, which was touted to be Chiru's 150th flick.