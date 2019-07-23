Puri Jagannadh's iSmart Shankar continued to fare well at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Monday and has beaten the lifetime collection record of Ram's Nenu Sailaja in five days.

Released on July 18, iSmart Shankar took the box office by storm over the weekend and collected Rs 31.60 crore gross in the Telugu states. The movie not only recovered the investments of its distributors but also earned them profit. The people in the industry were curious to see how it would perform at the ticket counters on Monday.

The Ram Pothineni starrer remained rock-steady and continued to keep the cash registers ringing across the Telugu states. Some cinema halls witnessed unprecedented crowd in the evening shows on Monday. iSmart Shankar collected approximately Rs 3.40 crore gross at the AP/TS box office on its fifth day to take its total collection to Rs 34.70 crore gross.

Nenu Sailaja had reportedly collected Rs 31.95 crore gross at the AP/TS box office in its lifetime. It is the highest-grossing as well as the blockbuster film in the career of Ram Pothineni. Now, iSmart Shankar has shattered this record in just five days. Considering its current pace of collection, the movie is likely to cross Rs 50 crore gross mark in the Telugu states in its lifetime run.

iSmart Shankar has fetched Rs 17 crore from the sale of the theatrical rights for the Telugu states. The movie has earned Rs 23.73 crore for the distributors and recovered 139.58 percent of their investments in just five days. The film has already become a profitable venture.

Here is the area-wise earning and distribution rights' prices of iSmart Shankar. These numbers are based on various sources and may not match with actual figures released by the makers or distributors. All the figures are in rupees and crore.