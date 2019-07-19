In the beginning this year, there was news that Puri Jagannadh and team have registered a title called Double iSmart at the Film Chamber of Commerce. But not many had believed in this because back then the shooting of iSmart Shankar was still going on.

The Ram Pothineni, Nabha Natesh and Nidhhi Aggerwal starrer has released on July 18 and its pouring collections all over. All the shows on the first day have been full and the team is celebrating the success of the film.

Impressed with the way the film has been doing at the box office, director Ram Gopal Varma, the guru of Puri Jagannadh, took to twitter to appreciate and congratulate the team. He wrote, "Double Congrats on the Double Dhimaak..Earth Shaking Phenomenal Openings ..." (sic)

In the next tweet, he wrote to Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh and asked them to start the sequel immediately.

Hey @purijagan and @ramsayz Immidiatley please start ISSMART SHANKAR 2 ...Instead of DOUBLE DHIMAAK it should be TRIPLE DHIMAAK ??? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 18, 2019

To this, Puri Jagannadh had replied and confirmed the news that he had registered the title already. So the title of the sequel is going to be Double iSmart. RGV also tweeted to Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh that he is going to Hyderabad to party with the team and celebrate the success of the film.

Details about the sequel are yet to be revealed and this is definitely going to take some time is what we guess. Well, good to know that Ram has one more film in his kitty.

iSmart Shankar is said to be inspired by iBoy, a British film which released in 2017. In a recent interview, director Puri Jagannadh agreed that the outline of the story is inspired by Hollywood movies.