Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar launched the trailer and a lyrical video of Ninasam Sathish and Sonu Gowda's Chambal on Thursday, 31 January. The event had the presence of cast and crew along with singer Naveen Sajju, who ended up as the runner-up in Bigg Boss Kannada 6.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Puneeth Rajkumar started his speech by recalling his experience of working with director Jacob Varghese in Prithvi and revealed that there were lots of "confusions" in his mind upon taking up the role of playing the role of an IAS officer in the film. The actor was not sure whether he was fit enough to enact such a role stating he is not a well-read person.

"I got to hear a lot of good reviews about the movie and my character," he says, while stating that he is happy to see Sathish playing the same role.

The Power Star remembered appreciating Sathish after watching Pancharangi in which he had done a small role, while also congratulating Sonu Gowda for her performance in her last-year's hit film Gultoo.

Puneeth had good words about the trailer and said that he society is in need of informative movies. On his turn, Ninasam Sathish thanked the Power Star for his love and support.

Sonu Gowda said that it was the first time that she is sharing dais with Appu. She said, "Not just me, my mom is also a big fan of Puneeth Rajkumar sir. It is a dream come true to stand next to him and share the stage,"

What is the trailer all about?

It is a power-packed trailer which has close resemblances to the life of late IAS officer DK Ravi. There are ample of scenes in the clip which indicate that Jacob has taken inspiration from his life. Watch the trailer below: