After two special numbers in Sandalwood, rumours have been doing rounds that Tamannaah Bhatia will be finally acting in a full-fledged role in Kannada in Puneeth Rajkumar's next movie Yuva Ratna, which will be launched next month.

Now, sources close to Tamannaah has given a clarification to The International Business Times that she is not part of Yuva Ratna. "She is fully busy now as she is working on a few movies. Her dates are blocked till May," the source says.

Earlier, it was reported that the production house, Hombale Films, was in talks with Tamannaah to play the female lead in Yuva Ratna after she did the special number titled 'Jokae' for its recent-hit film KGF.

However, the production house is tight-lipped about the heroines that it has approached and sources say that the makers will announce the name soon.

But it has not stopped the rumour mills from speculating the names of the actresses who would romance Puneeth Rajkumar in Yuva Ratna. While some believe that a leading name from other film industry would be the heroine in the project, speculations say that a local actress will be teaming alongside Appu.

Yuva Ratna marks the second union of Santhosh Ananddram, Puneeth Rajkumar and Hombale Films after their blockbuster movie Raajakumara. The Power Star of the Sandalwood will be enacting the role of a college student in the Kannada film.