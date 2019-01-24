Rocking Star Yash's KGF has set a new benchmark for Sandalwood at the US box office. The movie has done a record-breaking collection in the North America and ended its dream run recently after being released in four languages – Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The movie had opened to positive reviews with premieres across North America on 20 December. From the special shows, KGF had garnered $62,014 and ended its first weekend on a high note my grossing $307,871.

The business did not dip drastically and retained its momentum on weekdays. As a result, KGF became the highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time in the US in the first week itself by raking in $522,848 (including premieres).

Interestingly, the business saw a growth in the second weekend as KGF grossed $146,207 in the second weekend to take its total tally to $669,055. Thereafter, the collection saw a normal dip and has ended its lifetime collection at $805,637.

As per the trade trackers, KGF had the potential to cross $1-million mark in the US, if the large-scale promotions were carried out like SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series and Rajinikanth's 2.0. Nonetheless, it is a big achievement for the Kannada film industry which struggled to post a decent number until Anup Bhandari's RangiTaranga.

KGF is a two-part movie produced by Hombale Films. The second instalment will appear before the viewers, possibly next year.

Yash has appeared as an ambitious man Rocky, who wants to become the most rich and powerful man in the world. The Rocking Star's performance, storyline, BGM and cinematography are the plus points of the film.