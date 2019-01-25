Ahead of its release on 7 February, the makers of Puneeth Rajkumar's Nata Sarvabhouma are set to launch the trailer of the Kannada movie at 10 am on Friday, 25 January. Thus formally kick-starting the promotions of the flick.

The video is expected to give an outline of the storyline. It is believed to be centered around the character of Puneeth Rajkumar and other major characters of Nata Sarvabhouma.

It has to be noted that the teaser, which was released earlier, had met with positive response from the audience.

Nata Sarvabhouma was supposed to be out on 24 January. As the post-production works could not complete on time, the makers were forced to push the release by two weeks.

The movie marks the second union of Puneeth Rajkumar with director Pavan Wadeyar after Rana Vikrama. The first film was an action-packed film, while their latest movie is a family entertainer.

Nata Sarvabhouma has Rachita Ram and Anupama Parameswaran in the female leads. Chikkanna, P Ravishankar, B Saroja Devi and others are in the cast. Well-known South Indian musician D Imman, who had earlier composed music for Kannada films like Hyper and Kotigobba 2, has returned to Sandalwood with this movie, produced by Rockline Venkatesh.

For Rockline Venkatesh, it is his third production with Puneeth Rajkumar after Maurya and Ajay. Both the movies were remake of successful other-language films, while the latest flick has a fresh story.