Ram Pothineni, Anupama Parameswaran and Pranitha's Hello Guru Prema Kosame has got a decent start at the worldwide box office. The Telugu movie has opened to fairly positive reviews from the critics and audience.

The movie had garnered a decent buzz, which helped the movie register a good occupancy in prime centres. On the first day, Hello Guru Prema Kosame grossed Rs 7.2 crore at the worldwide box office. The distributors' share is estimated to be Rs 4.25 crore on the opening day.

Hello Guru Prema Kosame has made Rs 2.45 crore with distributor's share of Rs 1.53 in Nizam region alone. In other regions like Vizag, the film has made an average collection. In Andhra, the film has earned Rs 2.60 crore (dist. share: Rs 1.73 crore).

The Telugu flick has collected Rs 5.7 crore in total from Andhra and Telangana regions. From other parts of India and the world, Hello Guru Prema Kosame has earned Rs 1.5 crore.

As per the trade trackers, it is the second best opening for a Ram film. The worldwide theatrical of Hello Guru Prema Kosame is valued at Rs 24 crore.

With a long holiday weekend, Hello Guru Prema Kosame is expected to do well in the next few days.

It is a romantic-comedy movie, written and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.