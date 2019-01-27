The grand finale of Kiccha Sudeep-hosted Bigg Boss Kannada 6 will be aired on Sunday, 27 January. After Rapid Rashmi and Andu was evicted on Saturday, Kavitha Gowda, Shashi Kumar and Naveen are in the race to win the trophy this season.

The show was kick-started with 18 contestants on 21 November. Like every year, this time Colors Super did not bring in many big celebrities rather roped in more number of commoners in Sudeep-hosted show.

Andy aka Andrew, theatre artist Akshata Pandavapura,Adam Pasha, cricketer Rakshita Rai, BMTC bus driver Anand, Shashi Kumar and Reema were the commoners. Whereas Sonu Patil, actress Jayashree, RJ Rakesh, Oggarane Dabbi fame Murali, RJ Rapid Rashmi, Kavitha Gowda, actor and body-builder AV Ravi, singer Naveen Sajju, actress Sneha Acharya, actress Naina Puttaswamy and voice-over artist Dhanraj were considered as celebrities in Bigg Boss Kannada 6.

In the end, five celebrities have made it to the grand finale. The first part was the show was aired on Saturday and second and last part will be telecast on Sunday at 8 pm on Colors Super. Here, we bring you live updates of the show.