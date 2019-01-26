The countdown for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 6 and five contestants like Shashi Kumar, Naveen Sajju, Andy aka Andrew and Rapid Rashmi has entered the last stage of the reality show, aired on Colors Kannada.

International Business Times, India had conducted a poll to understand the pulse of the viewers of the show, asking them to choose one contestant who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 6.

Well, Shashi Kumar has emerged victorious by winning the poll by a comfortable margin. Thousands of our readers had taken part in the poll and he has got 33.78 percent of the votes. It is quite surprising to see the result considering the fact that he entered the house as a common man without any fan following,

His nearest competitor is Naveen Sajju, who has garnered 21.81 percent of votes. His innocent nature and personality have impressed the rural audience.

Kavitha, who is the most popular name among the five finalists, has ended at the third place. She has got 17.82 percent of votes. She is followed by Andy, who has secured 13.56 percent of votes. At some stage, he had enjoyed massive support from the audience, but it looks like he lost the momentum midway.

Rapid Rashmi, who has a good fan following, is ending up at the fifth place. She has secured 13.03 percent of votes.

However, there are times when the results of the online polls have gone wrong and notably in the fourth season of the show where the polls had predicted Master Anand to emerge victoriously, but in the end, Shruthi lifted the trophy.

Even this season, people were expecting Dhanraj to win, but he was shown the door a few days ago. The grand finale of Sudeep-hosted show will be aired on Saturday and Sunday.