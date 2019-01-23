The curtains for the sixth season of Bigg Boss Kannada will be drawn this weekend. The grand finale of the Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show will be aired on Sunday, January 27. In the race to win it all are five contestants, namely Rapid Rashmi, Andy aka Andrew, Naveen, Kavitha Gowda and Shashi Kumar.

Among the five, Rapid Rashmi and Kavitha Gowda are celebrity contestants who have built their fan following in their respective fields. Singer Naveen can also be considered as a celebrity as his voice was popular although he was not a familiar face among the audience.

Andy and Shashi Kumar are commoners who have entered the last stage of the show without having a fan following before entering Bigg Boss Kannada 6.

Who will emerge victorious?

All the five have managed to win the hearts of the viewers in the 90+ days. Hence, it is quite difficult to predict the winner this season.

Going by the people's response on social media sites, they had Dhanraj to be one of the finalists and win the trophy. But his elimination from Sudeep-hosted show on the weekday has left the viewers in a state of a shock.

Who do you think will win this season? Vote

The show kick-started on October 21 with 18 contestants. This season, the channel has not picked up well-known celebrities and brought in a lot of commoners.