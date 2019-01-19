In the penultimate week of Bigg Boss Kannada 6, there are five contestants who are facing the elimination test. Andy aka Andrew, Rakesh, Shashi Kumar, Kavitha and Rapid Rashmi are in the danger zone a week before the grand finale.

Who will be evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada this week?

The elimination this week has evoked a lot of interest as there are five strong contestants who are facing the eviction test. One contestant will be out of the house on Saturday, January 19 and the remaining four contestants will get tickets to the grand finale.

Looking at the trends on social media, Kavitha and Rapid Rashmi are expected to be safe in Bigg Boss Kannada. They have a huge fan following which will be crucial for their stay in the game. Shashi Kumar too has won some amount of fans, especially among the female audience.

However, one cannot declare him to be completely safe. It looks like one among Andy and Rakesh might be shown the door from Bigg Boss Kannada 6. While the former's erratic behaviour has tested the viewers' patience, the latter's bonding with eliminated contestant Akshata had not gone well with the conservative audience. But it has to be noted that both the participants have given content to the Sudeep-hosted show.

The chances of elimination between Andy and Rakesh stands at a 50:50 ratio.

Meanwhile, Naveen and Dhanraj have entered the grand finale. However, there is a possibility of mid-week elimination in the last week.