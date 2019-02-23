After the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14 which resulted in the death of 40 CRPF troopers, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the situation between India and Pakistan is "very, very bad".

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has also strongly reprimanded the attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a terror outfit based in Pakistan. The Pulwama attack has caused a wild furore in India against Pakistan on the diplomatic and political front, with India making a continuous effort to isolate Pakistan in the international forum.

"Right now between Pakistan and India, there is a very, very bad situation. A very dangerous situation. We would like to see it (hostilities) stop. A lot of people were just killed. We want to see it just stop. We are very much involved in that (process)," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office, reported PTI.

"We're talking. A lot of people are. It's going to be a very, very delicate balance. There is a lot of problems between India and Pakistan because of what just happened."

"India is looking at something very strong. India just lost almost 50 people with an attack. So I can understand that also," Trump said over the current tensions that are rising in both countries after the attack.

He said that his government is trying their best to communicate with India and Pakistan to abate these tensions.

According to PTI, Trump said that the US has improved its relations with Pakistan in the past few months and are working on for meeting with the authorities and head of the country.

"I stopped paying Pakistan the $1.3 billion that we used to pay them. In the meantime, we may set up some meetings with Pakistan. Pakistan was taking very strong advantage of the United States under other presidents. We were paying Pakistan $1.3 billion a year. I ended that payment because they were not helping us in the way they should have," Trump said.

The UNSC has also strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack in Pulama by a JeM militant and suicide bomber Adil Dar.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in over 40 Indian paramilitary forces dead and dozens wounded on February 14, 2019, for which Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility," said a press statement released by UNSC on the 'Suicide Bombing in Pulwama'.

(with agency inputs)