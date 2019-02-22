In fear of retaliation from India after the Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan has begun planning its war tactics and strategy. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly told the Pak Army to respond "decisively and comprehensively" to any military move from the Indian side.

The Pak move comes amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir last week. The bomber, Adil Dar, an operative of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) , killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the Pulwama district, by ramming explosives-laden car into the army convoy.

According to TOI, which claims to have accessed two official documents from Pakistan, the Pak war preparations have begun. One of the documents was from the Pakistan army in Balochistan and the other one was a notice sent to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), the reprot said. Both the documents suggest that Pakistan has started preparing for a potential battle scenario.

It was also reported that Pakistan army headquarters in Quetta Cantonment had written to Jilani hospital, asking for medical help in case a war breaks out between Indi and Pakistan. According to the reports, the notice written by an army commander to the hospital said: "In case of emergency war on the eastern front, Quetta logistics area is expected to receive injured soldiers from civil and military hospitals of Sindh and Punjab. After initial medical treatment, these soldiers are planned to be shifted from military and civil public sector to the civil hospital in Balochistan till the period of availability of beds in CMHs (civil military hospitals)."

The report also added that all the civil hospitals had been asked to reserve 25 percent of their bedding capacity for the injured soldiers. The PoK government on Thursday had sent a letter asking the local administration in Neelum, Jehlum, Rawalkot, Haweli, Kotli and Bhimbher areas along the Line of Control (LoC) to issue advisories for their residents, warning them about a possible attack from the Indian army, reported TOI.

The PoK government has also asked the residents to take safe routes while travelling and to avoid public gathering. The people living near the LoC area should quickly build bunkers if they have not yet made one, the advisory said. The officials have also advised the residents to avoid travelling to the areas near the LoC.