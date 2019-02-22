The two men were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday. They have been identified as Shahnawaz Ahmad Teli from Kulgam and Aquib Ahmad Malik from Pulwama. They used to recruit for the JeM.

The arrests were made by the Anti-Terror Squad from Deoband in Western Uttar Pradesh.

"The terrorists are from Jammu and Kashmir and we have recovered a huge cache of ammo," UP DGP Om Prakash Singh told media.

The UP Police have also contacted authorities in J&K and are probing if they have links to the Pulwama terror attack.

"It is difficult to say whether the two men came before the Pulwama attack or after that," Singh added.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)