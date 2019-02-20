The personal Twitter account of Mohammad Faisal, a spokesperson for Pakistan's foreign ministry, has been suspended following a complaint by the Indian authorities.

ARY News said that the account has been blocked for keeping his followers updated about "Indian atrocities" in Jammu and Kashmir and the hearing of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice.

However, there has been no official statement over the suspension of his account.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan foreign ministry's official account, which bears Mohammad Faisal's name, remains active.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals skyrocketed after 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in the suicide attack in Pulwama, a district in Jammu and Kashmir, on February 14. The attack was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, and the terrorist who masterminded it was killed this week by security forces.

In addition, nine people, including five soldiers, were killed in a gunfight in the disputed Indian region of Kashmir on February 18.

While India has vowed to exact revenge, Pakistan has warned New Delhi of retaliation if it attacks.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday (February 19) called on India and Pakistan to exercise "maximum restraint" and offered to mediate in the face of rising tensions following the Pulwama terror attack.

Following the February 14 attack, India announced that it will take all possible diplomatic measures to isolate Pakistan from the international community.

As a first step, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that his country had withdrawn Pakistan's "most-favoured-nation" economic status and raised taxes on Pakistani imports by 200 per cent.