An encounter broke out between the security forces and the militants in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday morning.

On Thursday night the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Sopore had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits the gathering of four or more people in the curfew imposed area.

The security officers started a cordon and search operation based on a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area. Three terrorists have been reported to be trapped in the area and the operations are still underway

After the dreaded Pulwama terror attack orchestrated by the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Jammu and Kashmir have been in a state of panic with several law and order problems arising in many areas. In the wake of Sopore encounter, internet services have also been suspended in the area.

Earlier on 18 February 2019, three militants of JeM were killed in an encounter in a joint operation by the security forces in Pulwama, where the terrorists had attacked the CRPF convoy. One of the killed was a JeM commander the organisation's founder Masood Azhar's top aide Kamran alias Rasheed Ghazi.

The Sepora police tweeted from their official handle on Thursday, "In view of the apprehension of L & O problem, restrictions under sec 144 CRPC are hereby imposed on the gathering of more than 4 persons in entire Sub-division Sopore with effect from evening 21-02-2019 till further orders."

(awaiting further updates)