Four soldiers, including an Indian Army Major, were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. The search operations are currently underway.

The encounter comes four days after 49 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Pulwama.

According to reports, the encounter took place at Pinglan village when security forces launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) which led to firing between the forces and militants. CASO was initiated after the security forces received intel about some militants hiding in the area.

A civilian was also reportedly killed in the encounter, NDTV reported.

The soldiers were identified as Major DS Dondial, head constable Seva Ram, and sepoys Gulzar Ahmad, Ajay Kumar, Hari Singh.

"As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the forces, triggering a gunfight. In the initial firing, five security personnel, including a major, were killed. The owner of the house, where the militants were hiding, was also killed in the incident," sources told Deccan Herald.

