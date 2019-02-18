Four soldiers, including an Indian Army Major, were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. The search operations are currently underway.
The encounter comes four days after 49 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Pulwama.
According to reports, the encounter took place at Pinglan village when security forces launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) which led to firing between the forces and militants. CASO was initiated after the security forces received intel about some militants hiding in the area.
A civilian was also reportedly killed in the encounter, NDTV reported.
The soldiers were identified as Major DS Dondial, head constable Seva Ram, and sepoys Gulzar Ahmad, Ajay Kumar, Hari Singh.
"As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the forces, triggering a gunfight. In the initial firing, five security personnel, including a major, were killed. The owner of the house, where the militants were hiding, was also killed in the incident," sources told Deccan Herald.
Live Updates
Two JeM terrorists eliminated by security forces
Two terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) including commander Kamran alias Ghazi Rasheed have been executed by the security forces in successful operation on Monday.
Kamran is one of the top JeM commanders who has been eliminated by the forces along with another militant Hilal, in the encounter that happened today. Kamran is considered to be the mastermind behind the Pulwama terror attack which took place on February 14.
According to the police sources, one of them is confirmed to be a Pakistani, identification of second awaited. Another Jaish terrorist is believed to be holed up in Pulwama.
Kamal Haasan calls for plebiscite in Kashmir
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan scorned on the Kashmir issue on Monday, he asked why the government was not holding a plebiscite in Kashmir valley and questioned what the government was 'afraid of'.The actor referred to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as 'Azad Kashmir'.
In another dig at the government, he said that if India wanted to prove that it is a 'better country', then it should 'not behave like this'.
Top officials arrive at Home Ministry for high-level meeting
Delhi: Top officials arrive at Home Ministry for a high level meeting. #PulwamaTerroristAttack pic.twitter.com/Rcz3ZWZnNh— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019
Top JeM commander linked to Pulwama Attack believed to be trapped
Sources: A top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander linked to #PulwamaAttack believed to be trapped in the ongoing encounter with security forces in Pulwama; Deferred visual from the encounter site in Pulwama pic.twitter.com/AK4TjTvfKe— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019
Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for this cowardly attack : Arvind Kejriwal
Martyrdom of our soldiers should not go in vain. Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for this cowardly attack : @ArvindKejriwal #PulwamaAttack #Pulwama #RIPBravehearts pic.twitter.com/uh9VS7fa2h— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 18, 2019
Curfew continues for fourth consecutive day in Jammu
Four days after the Pulwama terror attack, the situation still remains tense in Jammu after completing three days of continuous curfew.
The traffic movement is seen to be relaxed today, but the security has been tightened. The Internet has been suspended in Jammu since the first day of curfew
Search ops still underway for JeM militants
In a joint operation between the CRPF, army and police the security forces have cornered three suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed militants. Search operations still underway.
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch sector
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Poonch sector, Kashmir district last night. Poonch is one of the remote districts of the state, bounded by Line of Control (LoC) on three sides.
Army personnel belonged to 55 Rashtriya Rifles
Visuals: The 4 Army personnel including a Major, who were killed in action during encounter between terrorists and security forces, in Pinglan area of Pulwama district, belonged to 55 Rashtriya Rifles. #JammuAndKashmir (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Wa2sxz3bzT— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019