India has emphatically rejected Pakistan's claim that it had no involvement in Thursday's terrro attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF personnel. Replying to Pak Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua's claims, India said JeM, which claimed responsibility for the attack, is based in Pakistan, and the "links are clear and evident and for all to see".

The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said the Pak demand for an investigation was "preposterous", IANS reported. He said there was a video of the suicide bomber declaring himself a member of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The Pulwama attack is the worst single attack in Jammu and Kashmir since a nascent Pakistan-backed separatist campaign began in 1989. It is also the worst attack carried out by militants after the one on the Uri Army camp on September 18, 2016 left 19 soldiers dead -- forcing New Delhi to launch 'surgical strikes' on terrorist camps in Pakistan.

The attack took place around 3.15 p.m. on Thursday when a 'suicide bomber belonging to the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terror outfit rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a bus carrying CRPF troopers in Lethpora area of Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway, officials said. All soldiers in the bus that was attacked were killed.

A video released by the JeM after the attack identified the suicide bomber as Adil Ahmad Dar alias Waqas Commando, belonging to Kakapora town of Pulwama district. Police sources said the bomber rammed his explosive-laden SUV into the CRPF bus and is believed to have been killed in the explosion. There is, however, no official confirmation about the bomber's death .

The spokesperson said India has not seen any constructive approach from Pakistan on bilateral relations and it has been sheltering terrorists and terror organisations such as JeM. He said Islamabad has not taken any action against such groups despite international demands.

India also demanded that Pakistan take immediate and verifiable action against terrorists and terror groups operating from territories under its control to create a conducive atmosphere in the region free of terror.

Pak FM meets envoys of P-5 countries

The spokesperson's response came over Pakistan Foreign Secretary's briefing rejecting Pakistan's involvement in the terror attack on a paramilitary convoy in Jammu and Kashmir that killed at least 45 troopers. Janjua met envoys of P-5 countries late on Friday. The spokesperson said JeM has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The organisation and its leadership are located in Pakistan. LeT and other terror groups have welcomed the news of the attack. These groups are also based in Pakistan. Pakistan cannot claim that it is unaware of their presence and their activities. "They have not taken any action against these groups despite international demands, especially against groups and individuals proscribed by the UN and other countries. The links to Pakistan are clear and evident for all to see. Its own Ministers have shared the same podium with UN proscribed terrorists," the spokesperson said.

He said there was audio-visual material linking JeM to the terror attack. "The demand for an investigation is preposterous when there is a video of the suicide bomber declaring himself a member of the JeM. There are also other audio-visual and print material linking JeM to the terrorist attack. We have therefore no doubt that the claim is firmly established," the spokesperson said.He said while there are claims to offer dialogue from Pakistan, it continues to shelter terror outfits.

(With inputs from IANS)