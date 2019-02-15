Following the terrorist attacks on CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, February 14, India has summoned Ajai Bisaria, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, back to Delhi for consultation regarding diplomatic actions over the matter.

Bisaria will leave tonight for the national capital from Islamabad to hold discussions over the terror attack on the CRPF convoy by the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headed by wanted terrorist Masood Azhar.

The move to call back Bisaria comes after instructions were issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday at the Cabinet Committee meeting on Security (CCS). He is likely to hold meetings with MEA on Saturday.

Bisaria was made the High Commissioner of India to Pakistan on November 1, 2017. by the Narendra Modi government. India has already revoked the most favoured nation (MNF) status that was granted to Pakistan in 1996, a pact which was advantageous to Pakistan's trade relations.

(awaiting further updates)