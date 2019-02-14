Twelve CRPF men were killed in an IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday. Reports suggest that many soldiers have also been injured in the blast.

This is said to be one of the biggest attacks on the CRPF in recent history. The IED was planted in a parked civilian vehicle along the Jammu-Srinagar highway and was triggered by the terrorists as the CRPF convoy passed the area.

Terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad has claimed responsibility for the attack. News 18 reports that local fidayeen terrorist Aadil Ahmad was behind the attack.

According to The Hindu, the police said that the injured have been shifted to the hospital.