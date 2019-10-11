PUBG Mobile is still a rage among smartphone gamers and with every new update, there's a whole lot of excitement uplifting the gaming experience. PUBG Mobile just got one-up on Call of Duty Mobile, bringing some new elements available from the latter to keep its userbase intact.

PUBG Mobile is bringing one of the most anticipated updates to the game, which allows players to fly those stationed helicopters that have been an attraction in the regular matches. In the new update, v0.15.0, PUBG Mobile will introduce a new mode, weapons, and several cool stuff players are going to enjoy.

The biggest highlight is the fact that players can fly the choppers in the game. But it won't be available in your regular matches, but a dedicated Evoground: Payload Mode has been introduced for the flight option. So, what's new in the Payload Mode, you'd ask? Check it out:

Players will be able to find helipads on the island map and take the helicopters for a spin from there. There are five new heavy fire weapons, including an RPG-7 rocket launcher, M3E1 missile, M79 grenade launcher, M134 heavy machine gun that uses 7.62 ammo, and MGL grenade launcher. There are two new interesting additions as well, the repair kit for your chopper and Air Raid Locator to airstrike bombing of the target area.

The Payload Mode is packed with interesting new stuff every player must check out once the PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update arrives. The new update is scheduled to arrive on October 16 for the masses, but a beta version of the update can be installed to try out the cool new features before others.

Besides the new Payload Mode, PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 is bringing a new pistol, the Desert Eagle, which has the highest damage in its category. Players will also be able to support teammates to climb, which will let them reach places that haven't been possible yet. Another cool addition is the fuel barrel explosion, which can be a great way to ambush squads in closed spaces. Players can also use the new spray function to draw graffiti on walls.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 has an extensive changelog, but it has been obtained from a beta version. For a final changelog, wait for the stable update to arrive in the days to come. Stay tuned.