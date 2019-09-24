PUBG Mobile is a gaming sensation for smartphone users. While the battle royale game is free for all to play, the primary source of revenue is the premium in-game merchandises, which gamers must buy using real-world money. But what if we told you some of that cool premium crate stuff is going for free for a limited time.

You heard it right. PUBG Mobile players can get exclusive in-game rewards as long as they are subscribed to Amazon Prime. The e-commerce giant announced last week that PUBG Mobile players are in for a major treat as they get free loot from the game's premium crates. Here's a list of exclusive in-game rewards you can avail for a limited time:

Drop 1 - Infiltrator Mask (permanent item): Claim between Sept. 20 and Oct. 3 Drop 2 - Infiltrator Jacket (permanent item): Claim between Oct. 4 and Oct. 17 Drop 3 - Infiltrator Shoes (permanent item): Claim between Oct. 18 and Oct. 31 Drop 4 - Infiltrator Pants (permanent item): Claim between Nov. 1 and Nov. 13 Drop 5 - Epic Level Gun, Blood Oath – Kar98K (30-day use token): Claim period Nov. 15 to Nov. 28 Drop 6 - Epic Level Black Magma Parachute (30-day use token): Claim period Nov. 29 to Dec. 12

In case you're wondering why - this is a part of Twitch Prime promotion where such campaigns usually take place. The offer is applicable exclusively for Amazon Prime members and having PUBG Mobile Prime or Prime Plus isn't going to add any value in this promotion. Luckily, even if you do not have an active Amazon Prime subscription, which costs Rs 999 a year, starting a 30-day free trial is going to get you the promised rewards.

The outfit and the Kar98K sticker looks slick and too good to be ignored. All you need to do is have PUBG Mobile installed on your Android or iOS phone along with an active Amazon Prime membership. Then, players can claim rewards in the game.

In case, players are unable to claim the rewards from Amazon's website, they can do so from the game's "Events" tab. A banner for Amazon's offer will be available under Events for you to claim your rewards on the specified dates. Except for the Kar98K sticker and Black Magma Parachute, the rest of the items are yours to keep.