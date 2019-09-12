PUBG Mobile will be dominating the headlines with a positive outlook as a new season is about to arrive. The Season 9 in PUBG Mobile brings excitement among players for fresh content, challenges and rewards. But this is not the most exciting update as a sneak-peek into PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update has kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Before we get to the PUBG Mobile Season 9 changes, here's what to expect from in the game in the near future. PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update is just around the corner and the developers confirmed that a new Arcade mode is coming with additions of heavy weaponry such as rocket launcher, grenade launchers and RPG.

But that's not it. Players will finally be able to fly helicopters in PUBG Mobile's new Arcade mode. There's no exact release date for this new 0.15.0 update, but it shouldn't be long considering the 0.14.5 is already coming with Season 9 on Friday.

It might be hard to wait for the new Arcade called Payload Mode in the upcoming update, the arrival of PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 should keep fans occupied. The new season will be rolling out on September 13, bringing exclusive warrior-themed wardrobe, gear, new missions and valuable loot, with an all-new "A Warrior's Journey" in-game event and more.

"The PUBG MOBILE Royale Pass Season 9 offers new missions and valuable loot, with an all-new "A Warrior's Journey" in-game event. All earnable rewards in Royale Pass Season 9 are themed with warrior motifs from around the world," PUBG Mobile noted.

As a part of the PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 update, players can expect the following changes:

Redesigned Missions and Ranking pages

Countdown Timer leading to the new season

Upgraded Royale Pass customized sharing page

New Weekly Mission crate reminders

Achievement chain progress system

Emotes can now be dismantled

Rewards and a discount on rare firearm finishes with the purchase of Unknown Cash

It must be noted that the new update requires 200MB space on the phone and all players in a squad must be on the same version to play with each other. Stay tuned for updates.