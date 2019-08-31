PUBG Mobile is a global sensation as it offers intense gameplay on mobile devices. The popular battle royale title, like any other game, has its share of troubles with the hackers. But if you're looking for PUBG Mobile hacks to gain an advantage over other players, here's why it might be a terrible idea.

PUBG Mobile has cracked the whip trying to maintain order among its gaming community. In a bid to promote fair gameplay, Tencent Developers have been banning players who cheat in the game using 3rd party apps or hacks.

In its latest attempt to promote fair gameplay, PUBG Mobile has banned several players for cheating in the game. Tencent Games shared the list of players banned from playing PUBG Mobile for 10 years. If you're unable to access the game for some reason, go through the list of IDs published on the official PUBG Mobile announcement page. These players have been banned for cheating in the game from August 20 to August 26.

"We have always strived to deliver a gaming environment that is fair and enjoyable for each and every player and prevent cheating. We take this issue very seriously; as such, each account in violation has received a 10-year ban. We would like to remind all players about the importance of fair play, and thank you for keeping PUBG MOBILE fair and fun,"

PUBG Mobile also introduced an option in the game that allows players to report suspicious activities portrayed by other players in the game. PUBG Mobile says all such reports are thoroughly investigated and the person who reported will be informed of the findings.

If you are among the players who play the game without any illegal practices, you have nothing to worry about. In fact, there's something you must look forward to.

PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 update with season 9 is just around the corner. The new update is likely to hit the servers on September 12, bringing to players a host of new features and content. PUBG Mobile season 9 introduces new skins for weapons, outfits and more. The new update also brings new weapons and vehicles to the game, but the biggest changes are coming to Vikendi map rather than others.

In a separate tip, PUBG Mobile developers might be working to introduce 90fps and 120fps options in the game. This will be a major update for a few handsets that actually support a higher refresh rate. For them, the gameplay will be smoother than ever, but there's no release date on it.