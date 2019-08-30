PUBG Mobile is all the rage in the gaming community and it has managed to keep up the hype with its consistent updates that bring fresh content to the game. The popular battle royale title on the mobile platform is going to get yet another update in the days to come and it will bring some new additions to enhance the gaming experience.

PUBG Mobile Season 9 is just around the corner. The 0.14.5 update will introduce the new season into the game along with new weapons and vehicles that will be exciting for its players. Popular game tipster, Mr. Ghost Gaming leaked the contents of the new update in a video and confirmed that PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 will hit the servers on September 12.

Here's a look at everything that's coming in the new PUBG Mobile update:

PUBG Mobile Season 9

As in the case with any new season, the PUBG Mobile Season 9 will also bring new vehicle skins, weapon finish, parachutes, emotes and new frames. The Golden Pan has shared four new emotes that will be available to Royale Pass subscribers upon completing certain missions and levelling up their RP. There is also going to be an Ace Parachute with "S9" printed on top referring to the season 9.

Similarly, a season 9-themed Kar98 finish looks incredibly cool, but don't settle for that. New skins for SKS, M16A4, UZI, Pan, and a new Dacia skin for your car are also a cool sight. There's a new RP 100 outfit that many players are going to love.

PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 changes

While the Season 9 additions appeal to the RP subscribers, there are new additions in the game that will be available to the masses. Those of you who play in Vikendi, there will be a new submachine gun called MP5K, which equips 9mm ammo and has damage of 33. It will support all the usual attachments of an SMS, including suppressor, extended mag, quickdraw mag, lower rail attachments, up to 6x scopes and tactical stock. In addition, there will be a new mini SUV called Zima in Vikendi with a top speed of 115 km/h and a new snow bike that replaces the regular bike.

If Vikendi is not your taste, watch out for a special attachment called canted sight. This is one of the most awaited attachments in the game, which has been leaked on several occasions and finally making its way to PUBG Mobile.

The Canted Sight is a secondary scope that can be used in all weapons. This is helpful while seamlessly switching between two scopes during combat. Additionally, pistols (P92 and P1911) get holographic sight support.

Interestingly, players will also get a companion with the new update. It looks like players will have to feed their companion, such as a falcon, to keep it healthy. The in-game use of the companion remains unknown at the moment.