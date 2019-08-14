PUBG Mobile is a global sensation in the gaming industry, striking a chord among mobile gamers who are looking for entertainment on the go. The popular battle royale title receives new features through updates, keeping millions of players hooked to their phone screens.

In a continued effort to entertain players, PUBG Mobile developers have rolled out the latest update, v0.14.0, which adds more thrill and excitement like never before. PUBG Mobile players can head over to Play Store and App Store to update the game to the latest version right away and check out the latest features and improvements in the game.

Everything from a new map overhauled interface and a new gaming mode to crucial changes, PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 is sure to get a 5-star rating from players. The biggest highlight is the new Infection Mode, where players are divided into zombies and defenders. Players who become zombies must use their melee attacks and special abilities to infect defenders. As for defenders, they must use weapons to wipe out the zombies, all within a countdown time.

Players must note that the zombie team will be victorious if all defenders are infected and will lose the battle even if a single defender survives the zombie apocalypse. This is an interesting game mode besides the existing Team Deathmatch (TDM): Warehouse, Survive Till Dawn 2 and Darkest Night in Zombie modes.

Besides the new Infection Mode, which plays out in a new map, PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update also brings massive changes to the user interface, menus, and settings. The new "ocean" theme is in line with the hidden treasures like gold, silver, and bronze, which can be redeemed for rewards.

If you're a Royale Pass owner, do check out the Global Treasure Hunt challenge, which consists of four stages and each stage has 7 levels and 14 missions. Once all stages are completed, players can claim the final reward.

Exploring further in the updated version of PUBG Mobile will also bring you to a new character system along with a new character called Victor. The special character is available for free to all and can be unlocked inside the Characters section in the Workshop tab. Victor has a unique outfit and can load SMGs faster than others, which is why you shouldn't miss this.