PUBG Mobile is a global sensation despite criticism over game addiction. The popular battle-royale title on mobile phones has amassed millions of players globally and it has become a household name in India. As a treat to those millions of players, Tencent Games has rolled out an important update in order to enhance the gaming experience.

PUBG Mobile season 8 has been one of the most anticipated seasons and the latest 0.13.5 update offers more than just a new season. From new weapons to game modes and interface, PUBG Mobile players are going to love what's inside the 158MB update package (181MB for iOS).

If you have been obsessed with the spiked interest in the refresh rates new smartphone makers are so proudly talking about, PUBG Mobile players will be at ease with the higher frame rate option. If you have a high-end smartphone and would like to get the best details in the game, PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 update enables 60fps gameplay. This can be accessed under game settings > graphics > select HDR and choose Extreme under frame rate. Be warned, this will drain your phone's battery and might also heat up the device.

Besides the visual treat, PUBG Mobile players will also get a new weapon in Erangel and Vikendi - PP-19. It uses 9mm ammo and has a magazine of 53 rounds so you do not run out of bullets in a heated battle. The gun doesn't support magazine upgrades, but it can support scopes up to 6x, muzzle attachments. The PP-19 has single-shot damage of 35 and it fires like the good-old UMP.

Since there has been so much hype about season 8, the latest PUBG Mobile update brings several changes. The season 8 outfit is now available at Gold tier and season-exclusive weapon finishes can be obtained upon reaching Diamond. Tier rewards like special team-joining effect and name tags can be achieved by reaching Crown and Ace gives a permanent season title.

Players who update the game between July 16 and July 22 will get a cool Parachute Trail I and 1 888 BP. Moreover, if you're still on the older version while your friends have updated to 0.13.5, you won't be able to join the squad. So there's more than one reason to update right away.

Other notable changes in PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 update include TPP in team deathmatch room mode, several improvements and bug fixes for a streamlined gaming experience. You can access the complete changelog on the company's official website.