PUBG Mobile is the most popular mobile game, entertaining millions of players with its intense battle-royale gameplay. With consistent updates to the game, developer Tencent Games is adding new features and modes that keep players hooked. In one such recent update, PUBG Mobile got an interesting 4v4 Team Deathmatch battle mode, where a squad of four players fight with an opponent squad to gain victory.

The first squad to get 40 kills or the highest number of kills in ten minutes walks away victorious. The respawn match offers a host of weapons, including the rare 100-ammo M249 Light Machine Gun. For those who've played PUBG Mobile know that a better weapon increases the chances of survival in combat and there's anything like the M249, which can take out a squad with its 100 rounds of bullets.

What if we told you there's a cool trick to spawn with M249 and get the much-needed advantage over your enemy right from the beginning. Players can follow these simple tricks to spawn with the ultimate weapon in the Team Deathmatch mode.

Step 1. Players get a 20-second spawn time before the round begins. In that time, run to the centre of the warehouse and pick up the M249 Light Machine Gun.

Step 2. Now run back to your spawn area and drop the M249 before the round begins

Step 3. When the spawn time ends, you will see the M249 lying on the ground in your spawn area.

With these three simple steps, you will be able to get the most-desired weapon in PUBG Mobile. But it's worth noting that the trick works only when the M249 is picked up from its original location and dropped in the spawn area within 20 seconds. You can watch the video above and try it out yourselves.