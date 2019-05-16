PUBG Mobile players are in for a huge treat as the game developers prepare to roll out the seventh season with new features, enhancements, and the latest Royale Pass. With the announcement of PUBG Mobile season 6 conclusion on Wednesday, players are holding their breath for the next season, which has also been confirmed by the developers.

PUBG Mobile Season 7 begins Friday, 02:00 UTC, which translates to 7:30 a.m. in Indian Standard Time. This means PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 update will arrive to all players around the world before Friday. In fact, the latest update is already being rolled out and the developers confirmed that all regions should be updated by 16:00 (GMT +8), which means by Thursday night around 9:30 p.m.

PUBG Mobile players will either get a notification in the game or they can head over to the Play Store or App Store to update the game. Traditionally, the new update with the latest season will weigh in heavy, hence players are advised to use secure Wi-Fi to update the game.

Once players update the game, PUBG Mobile will bring several new features like buying items using BP, new weapons and improvements to the game. Players can also select pets as companions in the new update and the Season 7 Royale Pass will have new skins, emotes and outfits. Here's everything that PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 update will bring:

PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 patch notes:

New Royale Pass Season is here with the new EZ Mission License (enables users to unlock and play challenges 1 week in advance and earn free mission cards each week)

Users can buy items using BP

Updated set of character beards and parachute/flight trails

New Weapon: Skorpion, a machine pistol that fires 9mm rounds, ammo capacity 20. (Drops in all maps)

Added dedicated servers for players in Middle East

Improvements