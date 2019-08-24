PUBG Mobile has become a household name in India and across the globe. Be it for good or bad reasons, PUBG Mobile is a hot topic of discussion among friends and families. For its players, PUBG Mobile brings an ultimate gaming experience without having a gaming setup in place. But that's not the only reason why PUBG Mobile is so popular.

Tencent Games, developer of PUBG Mobile, is constantly updating its battle royale game with new features and content that is attracting new players while keeping existing ones engaged to the game. But an upcoming update to PUBG Mobile has to be the most exciting one ever as it brings fresh weapons and content straight out of players' wild imaginations.

PUBG Mobile has updated its Chinese beta version of the app to introduce helicopters, new combat vehicle, enhanced weapons like RPGs and much more. Sadly, there's no word on if and when the new content will arrive for the masses, but it could eventually make it to the rest of the world when the developers think it's ready.

For now, players can either wait in the excitement of the new update or try downloading the Chinese version of the game on the phone to test the new features. But doing so won't sync your game progress, neither will it allow you to play with your mates unless they also have the Chinese version installed on the phones.

Regardless of what option you choose, it's worth checking out the new content in the upcoming update before it is officially released.

Helicopters

This has to be the single best thing in PUBG Mobile. We played Call of Duty Mobile and found the choppers to be quite exciting. Bringing helicopters to PUBG Mobile enhances the gameplay by taking the combat to the skies. Helicopters also make it easier to commute and spot enemies to take them out while flying.

The controls are pretty simple, top arrow to lift, down arrow to land and the direction is controlled separately. The chopper in the game replicates the real-life Boeing AH-6 Light Helicopter and it appears up to 4 people can sit in it.

As the pilot flies the chopper around, other players will be able to engage in the combat, just like in the case of a car or jeep. But a sample video shows that the helicopters won't be a part of the Classic mode in Erangel, but a special Arcade mode. The details of it remain to be uncovered.

RPGs, grenade launcher and more

With a new mode of transport included in PUBG Mobile, players need to be equipped with capable weapons. PUBG Mobile also comes with RPG and grenade launchers so players in the chopper or on the ground can engage in a fair fight. Both these new weapons don't have a long-range, so players would need to get close to the enemies to take them out.

Additionally, there are several new items for players, such as a repair kit for the chopper, binoculars and more. Players also get a chute to land safely if they jump out a flying chopper.

Combat vehicle

In addition to the choppers and new weapons, PUBG Mobile also has a new BRDM combat ground vehicle, which can withstand gunfire and explosions. The vehicle is already seen in the PC version of the game and it can travel both on land and in water. If not a helicopter, this can be a really cool mode of transport in the game.

Check out a video published by Mr. Ghost Gaming on YouTube, which has been taken from a Chinese beta tester of the game.

Let us know what you think and if the new additions are exciting.