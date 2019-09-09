Fall is here and so is some new shows on TV along with some of our old favourites. While some TV shows will be making their debut with the promise of keeping viewers hooked up, the list also has some of the returning series that one should not miss.

Undone - September 13 (Amazon Prime)

This new animated show is about a 28-year-old woman whose near-death experience alters her relationship with time.

Unbelievable - September 13 (Netflix)

Based on "An Unbelievable Story Of Rape," a work of explanatory journalism by ProPublica and The Marshall Project, this show explores the case of an 18-year-old woman who reported her rape to the police. But she was disbelieved and was called a false accuser until a detective realized that identical raped had occurred in different police districts.

Mixed-ish – September 24 (ABC)

Starring Tika Sumpter (Nobody's Fool, Ride Along) and Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Save By The Bell, Franklin & Bash), this new ABC comedy's theme song is by Mariah Carey. It will air prior to Black-ish at 9 PM on Tuesdays.

Prodigal Son - September 23 (Fox)

The thrilling drama, starring Tom Payne, Keiko Agena, Giuseppe Ardizzone and Kenya Brome, will air at 8 PM.

This Is Us - September 24 (NBC)

Returning for Season 4, this show will mostly explore Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca's post-Vietnam romance.

Modern Family - September 25 (ABC)

Renewed for its 11th run, Modern Family will air at 9 PM.

One Chicago - September 25 (NBC)

Grey's Anatomy - September 26 (ABC)

"The first episode is funny and heartbreaking and raw. And then, all of the other stuff going on, it's really quintessential Grey's," star Kim Raver, whose character, Teddy, welcomed a baby at the end of last season, said. "We're seeing another side to Teddy that I don't think we've ever seen."

The Politician – September 27 (Netflix)

Starring Ben Platt as Payton Hobart, this show comes from the creators of Glee, American Horror Story, Scream Queens, and Pose.

Raising Dion – October 4 (Netflix)

Netflix's latest sci-fi drama the story of single mother Nicole Reese (Alisha Wainwright), as she raises her son Dion after the death of her scientist husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan).