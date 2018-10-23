PUBG Mobile is clearly one of the best battle royale games available for smartphone users today, intensely engaging users into a survival-shooter game in its full glory. In what was seen as India's biggest eSports championship, PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018 event drew a spectacular conclusion with the winning team taking home a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh on Sunday.

With more than 250,000 registrations from over 1,000 colleges across 30 cities, 20 squads demonstrated their best gameplay during 12-day the PUBG Mobile championship. Finally, the victorious "Terrifying Nightmares" from Mumbai emerged as the winners of the glorious eSports championship.

The eSports event, which was held in Bengaluru's KTPO on Sunday, was an extravagant affair for gaming enthusiasts and once-in-a-lifetime experience for the participants gunning for the trophy. The Terrifying Nightmares' Sakriya Puru (leader), Anand Puri, Amit Sharma and Mehul Dey had the first-hand experience of being under the spotlight with their top-notch tactical battle skills in PUBG Mobile.

The squad finally managed to walk home with the trophy, a generous cash prize and Oppo F9 Pro phones as the crowd cheered them for setting a precedent and opening gates for more such eSports competitions in India. The gameplays in the finale surely taught a trick or two to several spectators that will up their game in PUBG Mobile.

International Business Times, India, sat down with the winning team "The Terrifying Nightmares" squad for a quick chat to hear from the horses' mouth what it feels like to win the adrenaline-filled competition and share some tricks that will help PUBG Mobile players along the way.

Craving for those "Chicken Dinners"? Who better than India's best PUBG Mobile players to guide you!

"In the beginning we made a lot of mistakes and were not as strong as we are today. The best pro-tip we can give is just to learn from mistakes," the squad told IBTimes, India. So if you get sniped from a distance while you're making your way into the safe zone, don't be disheartened.

For those who think landing in the safe zone is the trick to surviving longer, The Terrifying Nightmares have a different theory.

Aggressive play, has always worked for us, where most people stay away from Pochinki, we dive into the city head first and make sure we eliminate all hostiles, securing the zone early on. Also, a lot of players do not use utilities (smoke grenades, frag grenades, flashbangs etc..) while playing, and we believe using utilities can improve your game by a lot," they said.

PUBG Mobile players all have their favourite weapon choices. But the winning squad prefers M416, Mini14, Kar98K, M24 and UMP9 to swiftly eliminate the enemies.

The winning squad of the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship also stressed upon the importance of getting the graphics settings right.

We feel graphics play a very big role in PUBG MOBILE. Higher graphics have greater detailing of buildings, players, open spaces etc. The game runs smoothly on high graphics, making it easy to aim and shoot enemies. If we were given a lower-spec, smartphone then we would go for low graphics and high frame rate," they said (very rightly).

Go visit the in-game settings right away and see if you have the best settings your phone can handle to elevate your chances of getting "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner"!

The excited quartet had more than just some valuable tips to share about PUBG Mobile. Let alone winning, The Terrifying Nightmares hadn't taken the tournament quite seriously in the beginning. But with more Chicken Dinners, the hunger for victory grew stronger.

"As we progressed through the stages it became more real and the experience is absolutely amazing. We never thought we would ever be a part of something so big and to win the entire tournament is just unbelievable," the squad told us.

Every competition has a memorable moment. For the PUBG Mobile champions, it was "destroying Squad99 (runner ups) in every game." Winning 3 out of 5 games and destroying the competition was also one of the highlights for the winning team, they said.

Finally, speaking about how the team's name came into being, the squad said "The name has a lot to do with the aggressive nature of our gameplay. While most teams talk about how scary Pochinki is, we are famous for dominating that region and other teams are well aware of this fact. The thought of landing at Pochinki is scary, but when we are around it's a nightmare. Hence the name."

As the championship progressed, the plan was clear for The Terrifying Nightmares – win the damn thing. But when asked about what the team plans to do with Rs 15 lakh prize money, the team had some thinking to do.

"We haven't decided anything yet, the day we do you'd be the first to know," The Terrifying Nightmares told us.

Seeing how The Terrifying Nightmares sacked their enemies, we sure hope to not face them, especially in Pochinki. They've marked their territory folks!