PUBG Mobile is a global sensation and continues to build on its popularity with the rollout of new updates to the game. PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update is finally here, offering players a plethora of features to intensify the gameplay.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update will be rolled out on Wednesday. Unlike previous big updates, the latest one doesn't take the game servers offline, but players would need to update the game in order to invite other players.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update release date and download instructions

Since the PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update is a big one, players need to ensure they have up to 2GB storage space freely available. Android users are required to have 1.57GB storage space while iOS users need 1.97GB free space. If the players have installed the older version, they only need to download the update contents, which weigh about 673MB.

In any case, downloading such heavy files requires a stable and secure Wi-Fi connection or users might risk losing their daily data allowance. Users can update PUBG Mobile from Play Store and App Store or follow the prompts after launching the game.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update: What's new?

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update brings several improvements and additions to the game. Check out all the things that are new in the update:

RageGear TDM

This special mode looks like it is inspired by Mad Max: Fury Road and adds refreshing material to the game. RearGear in TDM mode will come with heavily armoured vehicles and players will be assigned as drivers and shooters. In a match between two teams, players need to destroy the enemy and the team to achieve the target and score first wins the match.

Classic Mode - Snow Paradise

This mode is rather fun and perfectly aligns with the snowy winter season. For those who do not get snow can at least reminisce its beauty in the new mode, which has the Spawn Island covered in snow and players can take cable cars on snowy mountains as well as try out freestyle snowboarding.

EvoGround - Loadout

This new option lets up choose your weapons and items you wish to bring into the TDM match. Players can enter the Armoury system from the TDM Selection screen, choose their weapons before entering the match or loadout again when respawning.

Healing while moving in Classic matches

This is a welcoming change. Medical items can now be applied while moving, but the movement speed is reduced while using consumables. This applies to Med Kits, Painkillers, Energy drinks, Bandages, Adrenaline syringes and the rest. Interestingly, bandages can now be used continuously to restore health, saving players those few extra taps.

No more nasty tricks

It is annoying when your own teammate knocks you out to steal your valuable crates. But there's a new feature in the PUBG Mobile update that restricts players who kill you from looting your Death Crate. Players can also report a teammate for friendly fire to stop them from performing further actions during the current match. Take that for karma!

Teaming up, AGAIN!

There's a new feature that allows solo players to invite their teammates to play another game. If the invitation is accepted, the teammates will return to the Lobby automatically and team up with the player.

Weapons reconfigured

Some of your popular PUBG Mobile weapons have been reconfigured, either to cause more damage or less. While damage from a lot of weapons, including SMG, Crossbow, S12K, shotguns, and Bolt action sniper rifles has been increased, AWM's damage is lowered from 132 to 120.

A lot of improvements

Besides these new changes, PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update brings several in-game improvements to make the gameplay better. Everything from firearm balancing to offering better vantage point while leaning to the left, and reducing lag in TDM and more can surely add to the advantage of the players. It's important you get the update as soon as it is available, solely for the important changes and improvements it brings on board.