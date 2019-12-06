Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit has brought some exciting new updates for smartphone enthusiasts, but there's some great news for mobile gamers as well. During the three-day summit, held in Hawaii, Qualcomm demonstrated PUBG Mobile gameplay, which had a special feature gamers have been waiting for a long time.

PUBG Mobile gameplay is intense and engaging. One of its strongest features is the graphics, but of late, rumours about higher refresh rate have got players excited. Currently, PUBG Mobile is limited to 60fps, but it could soon change for much smoother graphics.

Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 chipset has been upgraded with performance, graphics, power efficiency and more. To demonstrate the capability of Snapdragon 865's chipset, Qualcomm worked with PUBG Mobile developers to offer 90fps support for its gamers.

But there's little information available on when PUBG Mobile would get 90fps support. Since Qualcomm made it a point to demonstrate this new upgrade at its summit, PUBG Mobile's 90fps could be exclusive to Snapdragon 865-powered smartphones.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 offers 20 percent faster graphics performance with Adreno 650 GPU. The chipset supports QHD+ screens at 144Hz refresh rates, which could allow companies and developers to take advantage of faster display panels. 2020 is going to be exciting not just for smartphone enthusiasts, but also to mobile gamers.

Even though it is great that PUBG Mobile will finally get 90fps support even at a time when phones have already upgraded to 120Hz refresh rate, players will only be able to get those ultra-smooth graphics with the most expensive phones coming out in a few months. In fact, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 supporting 144Hz displays means PUBG Mobile at 90fps isn't quite in the trend.

In addition to higher refresh rate, Qualcomm said PUBG Mobile will get 10-bit HDR support, which means there will be a wider range of colours for immersive visuals in the game.