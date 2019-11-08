PUBG Mobile is keeping its player base strong with the steady rollout of updates. By injecting fresh content into the game, Tencent wants to keep pushing forward as the competition in the battle royale mobile gaming space intensifies. For those who have been anticipating the PUBG Mobile Season 10 update (0.15.5), the wait is finally over.

PUBG Mobile has received 0.15.5 update, which brings to players an exciting new season, a new map, weapons and more. The new Royale Pass Season 10 will kick off on November 9, after it was originally expected to start on November 8.

PUBG Mobile Season 10's theme is "Fury of the Wasteland," which brings matching skins and finishes to its RP customers. But the masses can enjoy a lot more. Let's take a look.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update brings a new map in its existing Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode called Ruins. The scene for the new map is set in a rainforest with dense vegetation and maze of paths amidst ancient ruins. Unlike the regular TDM matches, players will be spawned randomly throughout the map instead of on the same side of the warehouse map. It's a practically you-are-on-your-own mantra.

In addition to the new map, PUBG Mobile update brings a new weapon and a vehicle to the Vikendi map. Players can pick up MP5K submachine gun, which has a 900 RPM, improved anti-recoil capabilities and use 9mm ammo. The challenging snow map also has a new vehicle, Zima, offering players robust off-roading capabilities in the snowy terrains. It replaces the existing UAZ vehicle.

PUBG Mobile also brings its long-overdue companion system with the Falcon, which can be used to collect materials, companion shards to redeem it later. Another interesting addition to the game is a character named Sara, who is a vehicle engineer and can reduce vehicle damage while driving or riding in EVO modes.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update complete changelog:

Added Tier Protection for Platinum and Crown Tiers in Season System

Updated 8-day rewards

Revised Arcade Mode availability

Team recruitment channel improvements

Added clan status detail

Team-up recommendations for missions

Additional in-game optimizations

Players need to update their game to continue playing PUBG Mobile. Be advised that downloading app updates using cellular data will exhaust data limit on your plan or incur charges. Wi-Fi is recommended in these cases.