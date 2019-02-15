PUBG Mobile updates help developers keep the players hooked to the game, but the anticipation around the much-awaited zombie mode in the 0.11.0 update is exhausting. While there is no official word on when PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update with zombie mode will arrive, there have been rumours and speculations around the same.

IBTimes India exclusively learned from inside sources that Tencent Games will commence the rollout of stable PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update once it has resolved all bugs. The approximate rollout timeline was expected to be around the end of February. But it looks like the long-overdue update is just around the corner.

PUBG Mobile tipster Mr. Ghost Gaming has revealed that the upcoming PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update with zombie mode will be rolled out on February 19. As per the tradition, the PUBG Mobile servers will be pulled offline for a few hours on February 18 in order to apply the stable update. PUBG Mobile is already testing the beta version of the update, which is laced with some tolerable bugs, but it is important to address those glitches before the masses try their hands on.

Why so much fuss about zombie mode?

PUBG Mobile and Resident Evil 2 have collaborated for the first time and the result of it is a cool crossover between the two popular games. While PUBG Mobile players are usually tasked with killing opponents and survive till the end, the zombie mode (Sunset mode) will up the challenge by introducing the living dead creatures from the popular Resident Evil 2 game.

We tried our hands on the beta version of PUBG Mobile zombie mode, which is going to be a limited period event, and found it to be the coolest crossover event so far. That is considering all the crossovers PUBG Mobile has done in the past, including PUBG Mobile x Mission Impossible: Fallout and Suicide Squad.

PUBG Mobile's zombie mode is scary and the most challenging. Players will still be tasked with killing opponents to win "Chicken Dinner", while also fighting the zombies, tyrants and other scary living dead creatures. Once the sun sets in the game, the zombies will arrive in hordes to attack, making it difficult to survive most of the times. During the day, the zombie threat will be at a minimum, which is when you try to take out as many opponents in the game as you can.

If what Mr. Ghost Gaming is suggesting is true, we might be lucky to get the latest PUBG Mobile update next week. There will be other changes in the game besides zombie mode, which include Sanhok map in Arcade – Quick Match mode, Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music, Moonlight weather in Vikendi map, air raid adjustments in Sanhok and Vikendi, push-to-talk chat during matches and more.

Are you excited about PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update now? The wait shouldn't be too long.