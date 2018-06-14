Priyanka Chopra recently faced a lot of flak on social media over her American TV show Quantico that showed Indian nationalists planning a terrorist attack in Manhattan in a recently aired episode. She also posted a public apology for hurting the sentiments but people were in no mood to forgive her and continued to slam her on Twitter. Amid the controversy, the actress has found support in Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana who came out to defend her.

"When you play a character, you have your own thought and that can't be right or wrong. You're following a script, a director and that's your first responsibility...There are all kinds of opinions, you will get backlash when you take one side. You can't escape this," Ayushmann Khurrana said at a press conference of the International Indian Film and Academy (IIFA) last night in Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan also defended Priyanka and added to Khurrana's statement, "To end it, Priyanka Chopra has made the entire country very proud and we stand by her. There's nothing else."

Priyanka apologized to people on Twitter and wrote, "I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change."

Dhawan and Khurrana's statements supporting Chopra further irked people to such an extent that they started bashing the actors and called them a burden on India's heritage.

"U both are making us proud by showing your family background. Showing naked body across this world is making u feel proud. People like u are burden on India's heritage.that why today film industry is hub of prostitution? Shameful and unethical approach," an infuriated Twitter user expressed his displeasure.

One Varun Dhawan fan said that he was not the actor's fan anymore as he supported Priyanka over the Quantico controversy. "Brother perfecto but I used to fan of your.but not any more because of your statement regard @priyankachopra," he wrote.

"Yes she made India proud by showing Indian as terrorist. She said Bollywood is all about boobs and Hips, She is so Right there," another user tweeted.

One user slammed Varun Dhawan by recalling Priyanka's words when she said that Bollywood was all about hips and boobs while speaking to the international media at Emmy Awards 2016.

"Heard that some assholes like @Varun_dvn and his co-mates defended Priyanka Chopra by saying that she has done enough for nation but still I couldn't acknowledge that where has she made us proud. When she said bollywood is about boobs and hips or when she portrayed us as terrorist," the user tweeted.

Another user decided to boycott Priyanka and Quantico and wrote, "@priyankachopra These are Hindu who provide shelter to all civilization to develop them self & give peace environment. India never attacked on any country. Really shame on you. @Varun_dvn @ayushmannk you guys are disgusting to support this. #noQuantico #BoycottPriyankaChopra."

While another user tweeted, "Jo Kia Apne paise banane ke liye Kia Hollywood film Baywatch mein role tha nae unki films mein Indians ki koi aukat Hoti nae. Kis cheez mein proud? Oh Yaya international fame de Rae hai India Ko by making Indians terrorist Wah! #PriyankaChopra #Quantico."

ABC also came out in support of Priyanka clearing the air that she didn't have a creative control over the episode which was weaved around a complex political issue.

"The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn't create the show, nor does she write or direct it. She has no involvement in the casting of the show or the storylines depicted in the series," read the channel's statement.

The makers further said, "Quantico is a work of fiction. The show has featured antagonists of many different ethnicities and backgrounds, but in this case, we inadvertently and regrettably stepped into a complex political issue. It was certainly not our intention to offend anyone."