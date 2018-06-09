Priyanka Chopra has been in news for all the wrong reasons these days. First, she was vehemently slammed for a particular scene in Quantico that presented Indian Hindus as terrorists, and now the actress is being criticised for "insulting" Indian movies at an international platform.

In an old video, from Emmy Awards 2016, Priyanka was asked by a reporter to show some Indian movie dance moves. PeeCee then said Indian movies are all about "hips and boobs".

"With Indian movies, everything is about the hips and the boobs," she had said, following which she showed some causal dance moves. Although she had made this statement two years back, it is now being shared and lambasted on social media again.

Priyanka is being mercilessly ridiculed for her then comment on social media as people felt the comment portrayed India in a cheap manner. Also the fact that she gained fame from Bollywood, and then made such an "insulting" comment on Indian movies on an international platform irked several.

Many expressed their anger on PeeCee, mentioning about the rich and diverse dance forms that exist in India.

Indian movie is all about Hips and Boobs.



According to mentality retired @priyankachopra.

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding the latest episode on Quantico has not faded away. The row started after the show showed a scene where some Indians carrying "Rudraksha" tried to pull off a terror act in Manhattan with the intention to frame Pakistan.

Soon Quantico fans in India started expressing their anger on social media, and particularly at Priyanka for being a part of such a scene, where Indians are shown as terrorists. Many even threatened to boycott the show. However, some supported the diva on the grounds that Quantico is a fictional show.

Nonetheless, makers of the show were quick to assess the situation and issued an apology for hurting the sentiments of Indian Hindus. But, no apology or clarification has come from Priyanka yet.

"The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn't create the show, nor does she write or direct it: ABC Network's apology for Hindu terror plot in Quantico," ABC Networks stated in the statement.

In the midst of this outrage, the old video of Priyanka mocking Indian movies and dance going viral on social media will certainly make things worse for her. Watch the video here.