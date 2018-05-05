In 2016, Priyanka Chopra was rumored to be dating Avengers: Infinity War star Tom Hiddleston when they appeared together at the Emmys 2016. Although the actors denied the reports, the speculations continue to do the rounds even now.

Recently, the Quantico actress along with actor Sebastian Stan appeared on Andy Cohen's talk show when she was asked about the dating rumors with Hiddleston. The show host asked her, "Priyanka there were once rumors that you and Tom Hiddleston were seen getting touchy after an award show."

The actress replied to this by saying, "We were presenting for like 10 minutes. I met him for 15 minutes. We were behind the curtains for 10 minutes where he was adjusting my dress since it had a long train. We had to figure out to manipulate not tripping."

Priyanka and Hiddleston appeared as presenters at the Emmys 2016 and their apparent flirting at the after-party gave rise to their dating speculations. An entertainment website quoting sources had reported that they were openly flirting at the after-party "in-between snapping selfies and mingling with guests."

"Tom had his arm around her and held her close. Afterwards, Tom and Priyanka talked closely and were holding hands at one point for a few moments. Priyanka fixed Tom's bow-tie and then the two kissed on both cheeks," E! News quoted a source as saying.

"Priyanka and Tom said goodbye and she told him that she will see him later. They left the event about a minute after each other," the source added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka also spoke about attending her friend Meghan Markle's royal wedding with Prince Harry in May and said she is yet to decide on her dress and date. She told the host that she has an idea what she is going to wear, but she is more stressed about wearing a small hat.

When she was asked with whom she will be going for the wedding, she said the decision is still pending. The host then asked her to take Sebastian with her for the wedding, to which she replied, "Sebastian is very unclear about his complicated status."

Watch the video below: