Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra have known each other for about three to four years now.

The Quantico actress recently revealed that she has been invited to the royal wedding.

There are many things that Meghan Markle had to give up in order to become a royal. Prince Harry's fiancée had to relocate from the US to the United Kingdom

Regardless of the stature, Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle are just like normal people. And this was proved by Chopra recently when she revealed how she and the soon-to-be royal stay connected amidst their busy schedules.

The actress recently appeared on Rachael Ray and delved into details revealing how Prince Harry's fiancée and the Quantico star bonded, Meghan's way of staying in touch with her friends and share her thoughts on the royal wedding.

Chopra told Ray that Meghan has the habit of texting which has helped the two stars stay updated about each other's life. "She still texts a lot, which is great. She's such a girl's girl," Chopra shared. Through this answer, Priyanka also debunked a popular conception that royals are not allowed to use phones. The actress shared that Markle still had a cell phone and stays connected with her buddies. "I think she has a phone. She really is a [normal girl]," Chopra added.

She also took a walk down the memory lane to share how Meghan and Priyanka bonded. "I met her three or four years ago and that's what we bonded on, how much we feel like we can contribute to that as public people. And I really feel like that's what she was born to do and I hope this gives her the opportunity to do that," she shared.

On her role in the wedding, Chopra did not reveal if she was going to attending the wedding as a bridesmaid, but she did confirm that she has saved the date and will be attending the wedding.

"I'm super happy for her and I just think that — I'm really happy to be part of her big day," she said. The confirmation of her attendance comes days after she told US Weekly that she has received at invite to the royal wedding. "I sort of may have an idea. But no, I haven't picked one [dress] out yet," she told the publication.

However, she also clarified to PEOPLE that she is not is not attending the wedding as Meghan Markle's bridesmaid.

Priyanka Chopra will attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.