For the past few months, COVID 19 cases have been spreading at an alarming rate in India. Global star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have now joined hands to raise money to help India fight against this deadly pandemic.

The husband and wife duo have teamed up with the organisation, Give India to create the fundraiser. In a video uploaded by the actress on her Instagram, she has requested her followers to contribute to their fundraising.

"Over the past month, we have seen the sudden rise and ravaging effects of Covid-19, as it's blazed an unrelenting path across India," said Priyanka Chopra.

Jonas joined in and said, "The magnitude is staggering, so much is needed right now to stop the spread of this dreaded disease."

"We are appealing to you all to contribute to the healthcare system, which is at a breaking point right now. It's a humble request." Chopra continued.

"The funds raised will go towards creating physical healthcare infrastructure, medical equipment, and vaccination support," he added. As per the responses on social media, Priyanka Chopra has received support from her fans.

I posted a few ways to donate to India on IG but here's another great one! All donations go directly to healthcare infrastructure. https://t.co/lM0HtEXvYR — Lilly (@Lilly) April 29, 2021

#TogetherForIndia…. Thank you all for your support and donations. Your contributions are going to make a tangible difference in this fight against the vicious spread of Covid 19 in India. There is so much left to do and we hope that this momentum we have built will continue. pic.twitter.com/Lds6L1083G — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2021

Priyanka Chopra has been one of the stars from Bollywood, who have internationally spoken about the COVID 19 crisis in India and have also urged the American government for co-operation. She had also shown her support to Sonu Sood.

Priyanka Chopra had also shared a link to the CO-win app and encouraged citizens of the country to get themselves vaccinated. Earlier she had also requested the President of the US if the country can share the AstraZeneca worldwide.

"My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS@WHCO @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46. Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive." she had tweeted.