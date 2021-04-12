If there is one celeb who aces at every award night couture, it has to be Priyanka Chopra. The desi girl, who has dominated the globe with her magnetic persona, looked breath-taking at the BAFTA awards. Priyanka and Nick would be one of the presenters at the BAFTA. PeeCee shared her two looks from the red carpet for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards 2021. And in both the outfits, Priyanka looked dressed to kill!

Dressed to kill!

While Priyanka was breathing fire, Nick Jonas looked sharp and edgy in a black tuxedo from Giorgio Armani. For her first look, Priyanka wore an an embellished jacket with an open front and silky white trousers by Pertegaz. She also wore black pumps by Christian Louboutin and jewellery by Bulgari. Sharing the picture of the two of them, Priyanka wrote, "Hot date, Nick Jonas."

In another look for the BAFTA, Priyanka opted to go chic and cutting edge in a black ensemble. Priyanka wore a black skirt and a jacket with a huge butterfly motif at the centre by designer Ronald van der Kemp. Priyanka's plunging neckline and minimal accessory added oomph to the couture.

Other presenters

The BAFTA Awards are being held at London's Royal Albert Hall. Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Asim Chaudhry, Cynthia Erivo, Anna Kendrick, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Sophie Cookson, Phoebe Dynevor, Richard Grant, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Pryce were also invited as presenters.

Priyanka Chopra's film, The White Tiger, was also competing in two categories. The film was in contention for the Best Actor in a leading role and Best Adapted Screenplay category. The BAFTA this year had to be postponed a little owing to the pandemic. The entire awards show mostly remained virtual where the nominees joined virtually.